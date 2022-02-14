 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Shore Regional Police launch 'Handle with Care' registry

West Shore Regional Police logo

A second municipal police department has launched a "Handle with Care" registry designed to help those with special needs.

After Carlisle Police announced earlier this month that they launched their registry, West Shore Regional Police announced Sunday it is doing the same.

Both registries are partnerships with Cumberland County Crimewatch. West Shore Regional Police said any resident of Lemoyne or Wormleysburg can register a loved one and add details of special needs and photographs to help officers should the families ever need assistance.

The forms for each participating police department can be found on their respective Crimewatch pages by accessing the "forms" tab at the top of the website.

Residents can contact West Shore Regional Police with more questions at 717-737-8734.

