West Shore Regional Police, City of Harrisburg launch app to report illegal fireworks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This has been the summer of fireworks, often set off illegally in places where they are prohibited.

Both Carlisle and Mount Holly Springs heard enough complaints that they're considering ordinances that would put additional restrictions on their use. Carlisle also sent a letter to its state legislators asking that the state make changes to the law that made fireworks legal.

Now, the West Shore Regional Police Department has partnered with the City of Harrisburg to launch a GIS-based app that residents of Wormleysburg and Lemoyne can use to report locations where fireworks are being set off.

According to a post from West Shore police, the mapping will allow officials to see where there are issues involving the illegal use of fireworks.

Fireworks activity can be reported by going to https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/9c37886acbb042f7959caac675a1e752.

On that page, residents can zoom into a map to pinpoint the location of the fireworks activity and let officials know what type of fireworks they saw or if they heard but did not see fireworks. The form also asks for the date of the incident and gives space for additional comments or concerns.

It is illegal to set off fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure, but police have to see them being set off to enforce the law.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.