West Shore police will close roads for City Island fireworks display tonight

West Shore Regional Police will be closing roads around Negley Park this evening to prevent congestion and roadway issues for emergency vehicles and residents during the City Island Fireworks displays around 8:15 p.m.

The roads to be closed include: Cumberland Road at Indiana Avenue and Washington Terrace; Summit Avenue at North Fifth Street; and North Fourth Street at Washington Terrace.

Officers will be on hand to assist handicap individuals with parking. Residents along the affected roads will have the ability to access their houses.

Individuals planning to observe the fireworks from Negley Park should allow for additional time to access the park. People are also asked to follow the social distancing protocols for COVID-19. Illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed and possibly towed.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

