West Shore Police seek robbery suspect

Sentinel Staff
West Shore Police are seeking the identity of the person who robbed the Lemoyne Mart on South Third Street in Lemoyne on Sunday.
Police said that about 10:20 p.m., male displayed a knife and demanded money from an employee at the store. The robber fled on foot.
Anyone with information or who can identify the robber is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.
