West Shore Police seek robbery suspect
West Shore Police said this man is a suspect in the Sunday night robbery of a convenience store in Lemoyne.

West Shore Police are seeking the identity of the person who robbed the Lemoyne Mart on South Third Street in Lemoyne on Sunday.

Police said that about 10:20 p.m., male displayed a knife and demanded money from an employee at the store. The robber fled on foot.

Anyone with information or who can identify the robber is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault incident in the parking lot at Carlisle High School, as well as a number of hit-and-run crashes in Cumberland County.

Breaking News