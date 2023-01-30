Waynesboro man dies in Franklin County crash Friday night

A Waynesboro man died in a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County Friday night.

State Police at Chambersburg said Brandon Rock, 43, of Waynesboro died in a crash around 5:28 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township, a few miles north of Waynesboro.

Poliice said Rock was driving a Plymouth Voyager south on Wayne Highway when a 67-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado began to pull out into the intersection and turn left onto Wayne Highway.

The Voyager then struck the back of the Silverado, with the Silverado coming to rest facing northeast in the northbound lane of Wayne Highway. The Voyager came to rest facing south in the southbound lane of Wayne Highway.

Police said Rock sustained a fatal injury from the crash while the driver of the Silverado sustained minor injuries.

An investigation is pending following the crash.