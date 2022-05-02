Watch Now: Pennsylvania State Police honor 102 fallen troopers on department’s 117th anniversary

The Pennsylvania State Police honored the department’s 102 fallen troopers Monday in Hershey in conjunction with its 117th anniversary.

Homage was also paid to four members who died in the line of duty since the last in-person ceremony in 2019: Trooper Donald C. Brackett, who died on May 18, 2019, due to a medical emergency; Trooper First Class Dung X. Martinez, who died on Oct. 21, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19; and Troopers Martin F. Mack III and Branden T. Sisca, both of whom died on March 21, 2022, after being struck by an intoxicated motorist.

"This year has been extremely difficult for all of our personnel as we solemnly etch additional names to the memorial wall,” Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, said in a news release. “The 102 names etched into the wall not only represent the individual troopers who died in service to the commonwealth, but also the sacrifices of family members and loved ones who suffered their loss. Today we honor all those who laid down their lives and will ensure their contributions to our department are never forgotten.”

Gov. Samuel Pennypacker established the state police on May 2, 1905, making it the first uniformed police agency of its kind in the United States.

Starting with an original complement of just 228 men, the department has grown over the past 117 years to more than 6,700 men and woman. It is the tenth-largest police agency in the United States.

Gov. Tom Wolf marked the occasion by proclaiming May 2 as Pennsylvania State Police Day in the state.

The ceremony included a moment of silence, rifle salute and helicopter flyover, as well as the reading of the names of all 102 fallen troopers. An online version of the PSP memorial wall, including photos and biographies of each member who died in the line of duty, is available at https://www.psp.pa.gov/memorial-wall/Pages/The-Memorial-Wall.aspx.