Watch Now: Gov. Wolf, Fraternal Order of Police honor fallen law enforcement officers

Gov. Tom Wolf joined the Fraternal Order of Police Monday for a memorial service for Pennsylvania’s fallen law enforcement officers.

“Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are steadfast public servants who put their lives on the line day after day to protect their neighbors, community members and fellow Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “Today, we stand in memorial for our fallen officers. We recognize their heroism, bravery, and selflessness that we all rely on.”

Since 1791, 1,082 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in Pennsylvania, and over 23,000 officers have died across the United States. In the last year, about 450 deaths occurred nationwide.

This 27th annual observance was held at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg with members of law enforcement, families and local elected officials attending. The service included a Color Guard presented by the Capitol Police, FOP Lodge #85, rifle salute by the City of Philadelphia Police, and "Amazing Grace" performed by the Greater Pittsburgh Police Emerald Society Pipe and Drums.

Roll call for presentation of Ultimate Sacrifice Medals included the following officers from 2019 to 2021:

Allegheny County

Officer James Edward Simonetti, Carnegie Melon University Police Department

Sgt. Richard Charles Howe, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Sgt. Timothy Werner, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Officer Dale T. Provins Jr., Jefferson Hills Borough Police

Sgt. Scott M. Patton, Robinson Township Police

Officer Brian L. Rowland, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Beaver County

Chief Robert W. Sealock, Aliquippa City Police

Interim Police Chief Mark J. Romutis, Ambridge Borough Police

Bucks County

Park Ranger Thomas E. Booz, Bucks County Department of Parks & Recreation

Trooper 1st Class Donald C. Brackett, Pennsylvania State Police

Cambria County

Deputy Sheriff John J. Kuhar Jr., Cambria County Sherriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Ross Dixon, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office

Chester County

Officer Joshua Micun, Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police

Clearfield County

Trooper Monty R. Mitchell, Pennsylvania State Police

Dauphin County

Lt. Robert E. McCallister, Susquehanna Township Police

Officer Michael L. Henry Jr., Derry Township Police

Delaware County

Superintendent Scott D. “Slip” Mahoney, Delaware County Bureau of Park Police & Fire Safety

Sgt. Kevin D. Redding, Haverford Township Police

Erie County

Officer Jason Michael Belton, Erie Police Department

Detective Sgt. Gary R. Taccone, Erie Police Department

Lehigh County

Deputy Sheriff Steven Armbruster, Lehigh County Sheriff’s Office

Luzerne County

Sgt. Christopher Mortensen, Wilkes-Barre Police Department

Montgomery County

Trooper Dung X. Martinez, Pennsylvania State Police

Philadelphia County

Sgt. James R. O’Connor IV, Philadelphia Police Department

Cpt. James Walker Jr., Philadelphia Police Department

Officer Tab Ali, Philadelphia Police Department

Officer Dwayne Morrison, SEPTA Transit Police

Cpt. Frank R. Milillo Sr., Philadelphia Police Department

Sgt. Jose Manuel Novoa, Philadelphia Police Department

Sgt. Joseph M. Youse, Philadelphia Police Department

Officer Vladimir Maleev, Philadelphia Police Department

Officer Erin Tokley, Philadelphia Police Department

Snyder County

Chief of Police Tony M. Jordan, Middleburg Borough Police

Venango County

Sgt. Anthony J. Gorman, Sugarcreek Borough Police

Washington County

Chief of Police Timothy John Sheehan, California Borough Police