Watch Now: Gov. Wolf, Fraternal Order of Police honor fallen law enforcement officers

Gov. Tom Wolf joined the Fraternal Order of Police Monday for a memorial service for Pennsylvania’s fallen law enforcement officers.
“Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are steadfast public servants who put their lives on the line day after day to protect their neighbors, community members and fellow Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “Today, we stand in memorial for our fallen officers. We recognize their heroism, bravery, and selflessness that we all rely on.”
Since 1791, 1,082 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in Pennsylvania, and over 23,000 officers have died across the United States. In the last year, about 450 deaths occurred nationwide.
This 27th annual observance was held at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg with members of law enforcement, families and local elected officials attending. The service included a Color Guard presented by the Capitol Police, FOP Lodge #85, rifle salute by the City of Philadelphia Police, and "Amazing Grace" performed by the Greater Pittsburgh Police Emerald Society Pipe and Drums.
People are also reading…
Roll call for presentation of Ultimate Sacrifice Medals included the following officers from 2019 to 2021:
Allegheny County
- Officer James Edward Simonetti, Carnegie Melon University Police Department
- Sgt. Richard Charles Howe, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
- Sgt. Timothy Werner, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
- Officer Dale T. Provins Jr., Jefferson Hills Borough Police
- Sgt. Scott M. Patton, Robinson Township Police
- Officer Brian L. Rowland, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
Beaver County
- Chief Robert W. Sealock, Aliquippa City Police
- Interim Police Chief Mark J. Romutis, Ambridge Borough Police
Bucks County
- Park Ranger Thomas E. Booz, Bucks County Department of Parks & Recreation
- Trooper 1st Class Donald C. Brackett, Pennsylvania State Police
Cambria County
- Deputy Sheriff John J. Kuhar Jr., Cambria County Sherriff’s Office
- Deputy Sheriff Ross Dixon, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office
Chester County
- Officer Joshua Micun, Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police
Clearfield County
- Trooper Monty R. Mitchell, Pennsylvania State Police
Dauphin County
- Lt. Robert E. McCallister, Susquehanna Township Police
- Officer Michael L. Henry Jr., Derry Township Police
Delaware County
- Superintendent Scott D. “Slip” Mahoney, Delaware County Bureau of Park Police & Fire Safety
- Sgt. Kevin D. Redding, Haverford Township Police
Erie County
- Officer Jason Michael Belton, Erie Police Department
- Detective Sgt. Gary R. Taccone, Erie Police Department
Lehigh County
- Deputy Sheriff Steven Armbruster, Lehigh County Sheriff’s Office
Luzerne County
- Sgt. Christopher Mortensen, Wilkes-Barre Police Department
Montgomery County
- Trooper Dung X. Martinez, Pennsylvania State Police
Philadelphia County
- Sgt. James R. O’Connor IV, Philadelphia Police Department
- Cpt. James Walker Jr., Philadelphia Police Department
- Officer Tab Ali, Philadelphia Police Department
- Officer Dwayne Morrison, SEPTA Transit Police
- Cpt. Frank R. Milillo Sr., Philadelphia Police Department
- Sgt. Jose Manuel Novoa, Philadelphia Police Department
- Sgt. Joseph M. Youse, Philadelphia Police Department
- Officer Vladimir Maleev, Philadelphia Police Department
- Officer Erin Tokley, Philadelphia Police Department
Snyder County
- Chief of Police Tony M. Jordan, Middleburg Borough Police
Venango County
- Sgt. Anthony J. Gorman, Sugarcreek Borough Police
Washington County
- Chief of Police Timothy John Sheehan, California Borough Police