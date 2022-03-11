Warrant process has many variables for Midstate police, officials

On the afternoon of Feb. 16, officers from Camp Hill, North Middleton Township and Newville Borough police departments arrived at a trailer on Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township.

The incident that unfolded there turned into a police-involved shooting that ended with one North Middleton officer injured and a gunman, Roger Wayne Ellis of Carlisle, dead.

However, the day began with an arrest warrant, an official document signed by a judge (or magistrate) that authorizes a police officer to arrest the person or people named in the warrant.

Warrants carry a multitude of variables that help determine the processes and procedures officials must follow. And there are various types of warrants, two of the main ones being arrest warrants and search warrants.

The warrant issued for Ellis was an arrest warrant for fleeing and eluding police in Camp Hill in January. Camp Hill Police said they attempted to stop Ellis on Jan. 14 after he was identified driving a vehicle with a DUI-suspended driver's license. Ellis fled from police officers attempting to stop him and police said he committed numerous traffic offenses in the process.

When police responded to Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township on Feb. 16, it was a situation where police were attempting to serve a "more serious" type of arrest warrant, according to Carlisle Police Sgt. David Miller. Carlisle police didn't take part in the initial warrant for Ellis, but responded to the scene later.

"So you have somebody who commits a very serious offense, has a history of very serious offenses, is believed to be someone that is a danger to society based on their crimes, based on their behavior that they’ve had before, so in a case like that, we’re not just going to let a warrant sit around," Miller said.

"We’re going to try to develop any leads we can, where the person might be staying, and we’ll start trying to reach out that way," he added. "If we find out that they’re possibly in a house somewhere, then we’re going to go up with officers and try to make contact with them at the house.”

As the warrant serving process unfolded, it eventually led to Ellis shooting a North Middleton Township officer in his bulletproof vest, before the same officer later shot and killed Ellis.

Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack announced on March 1 after a state police investigation that no charges would be filed against the North Middleton Township officer.

McCormack said officer-involved shootings always include an "internal review." The purpose of this is to ensure that everyone did everything properly. The District Attorney's Office is tasked with determining if any criminal laws, not departmental or safety violations, have been broken, he added.

"One of the things that we look to do is rather than have the police departments that were involved do an investigation of their own, we ask the State Police to come in from the outside," McCormack said. "That’s a little bit different than what may occur in other instances, but that kind of brings hopefully an aspect of some trust that the investigation isn’t just internally within the department going on. That’s what I hope, by bringing an outside agency that doesn’t have any direct connection to those officers.”

The warrant process

McCormack said individuals may face warrants for various reasons, including not paying for parking tickets, failing to show up in court or committing a crime. The warrants can be issued based on the level of charges, including summary charges, misdemeanors and felonies.

Newville Police Chief Todd Koser said summary warrants, or warrants for traffic violations and non-traffic offenses like disorderly conduct or harassment, are the most common in his area.

"Officers can request the court issue a warrant upon filing the charges for misdemeanors, though it might not be granted," Koser said. "Arrest warrants are always issued for felonies."

Miller said that while there is federal case law, each state has its own rules pertaining to warrants.

“Particularly in Pennsylvania, all the rules of current procedure address what police officers can and can’t do, and there’s specific sections in there that address warrants,” he explained.

Warrants also involve a paperwork process that police officers use to ask a judge for the warrant to be issued, a request judges can deny or approve.

“There is an actual warrant application they call and then the criminal complaint is attached to it," Miller said. "So you would have all the biographical information on our suspect, would have a description of the actual charges that we’re wishing to get, and then the affidavit would be ... a narrative based on the officer’s experience."

"They usually put in there a little bit about what happened and how they developed ... that person as a suspect, what they are hoping to accomplish by either arresting them or searching them."

Miller said that for an arrest warrant, officers would document the investigation, how they developed the suspect and why they believe that person should be arrested. He said search warrants are similar in that officers write why they think the "fruits" or "tools" of a crime will be in that location, a description of that location, and other relevant information.

“Then we’ll apply for a warrant and the judge will issue it if they agree with us," Miller said.

He said officials often put information out to the public regarding warrants when they are issued in some cases so people can turn themselves in.

“If you look at the [Cumberland County] Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, they put warrants on there. If you look at our Crimewatch page, we put warrants on there. So there’s a lot of different ways it can get out there to the public eye," Miller said.

Serving warrants

McCormack said there are several different ways to execute a warrant and that the level of service depends on the "potential danger to any of the individuals involved."

"You can be an officer on a traffic stop, run a person’s name, discover they have a warrant, you take them into custody [and] it’s all there along the side of the road," McCormack said. "Other situations where you know that you have a warrant for a person and you know where they are now, usually if they’re within your own jurisdiction, your department is going to handle it, unless you feel that there is some aspect of this particular person that might cause an issue or the safety of others, you might bring an outside agency in. But most of the time if they’re within your own jurisdiction, the department is going to handle it themselves.”

Miller said it's not uncommon for police to tell individuals with warrants to go straight to the judge's office, not to the police station. Koser said with summary warrants, officers and court officials typically notify individuals via phone or mail.

"We often contact the defendant and have them meet us at the MDJ (Magisterial District Judge) for preliminary arraignment," Koser said. "Summary warrants can be served by taking a plea and collecting required costs for the MDJ or by taking the defendant forthwith to the MDJ. If contact cannot be made or the severity of the crime warrants it, we will plan to serve the warrant in person."

Koser said at least two officers serve arrest warrants when possible and that advance notice is given to other departments if the warrant is being served in a different jurisdiction so that department can assist in serving the warrant. That's why North Middleton police where on hand during the warrant process with Ellis.

“[In] certain more dangerous situations, you may have the United States marshal service get involved," McCormack said. "Many times the marshals will be the ones serving warrants in extremely dangerous situations where we fear that either the officers, the person that we’re seeking to serve the warrant on, or other people in the community may be in danger; you may have as big a situation as where you have a special tactical team ... like a SWAT team or something.”

Miller said serving warrants can look like anything from sending a letter from the judge's office to going out with a tactical team.

Due to the vast number of potential circumstances that can arise when serving a warrant, there is no guarantee how the process will work.

"I don’t think there’s written policies for every situation, but what you’ll find is the police have certain standard procedures that before they make a determination on how they’re going to operate, they’re going to assess the situation and then make a determination what resources they need,” McCormack said.

Warrant frequency

McCormack said the average police officer deals with warrants frequently.

"Many times it’s going to be the situation where they pull over somebody on the side of the road and there’s a warrant for the person’s arrest," he said. "Sometimes when they have an encounter with a citizen and they run the name, they discover that the person has a warrant, so I mean that’s part of a routine process."

Miller estimated that during his 25 years of service he's been a part of around 200 warrants or more.

“It’s a very common process, especially with things like COVID, we actually resorted to warrants more often because there were circumstances that just made sense rather than knocking on doors and searching a lot of places for someone," Miller said.

Jonathan Birbeck, Magisterial District Judge in Carlisle Borough, said the Carlisle Police Department served 74 warrants in 2021 alone.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

