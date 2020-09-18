 Skip to main content
Warning issued in Harrisburg region during liquor control enforcement for COVID-19 mitigation
Warning issued in Harrisburg region during liquor control enforcement for COVID-19 mitigation

Pennsylvania State Police liquor control enforcement officers issued a warning related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts to the only Harrisburg area business it visited during compliance checks on Wednesday and Thursday.

Officers visited 549 establishments Wednesday and Thursday to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code, according to a news release from the State Police.

Officers issued two notices of violation and 11 warnings following the compliance checks.

A notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of any violations discovered, the news release reads. The investigation remains open during this period, pending review by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Because the investigation is ongoing, names of establishments issued a notice of violation were not released, the bureau said. Each bureau district office posts a monthly public information release that includes details on citations issued by that office.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the state, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.

 

Concerned about COVID-19?

Video: Carlisle Police announce arrest of Davon Anderson In double murder case

