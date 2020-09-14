Video shows officer running away while fatally shooting man with knife in Lancaster Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LANCASTER — A police officer fatally shot a man during a domestic disturbance call, prompting street protests that led to vandalism in Pennsylvania.

Police posted the officer's body camera video on social media, showing the man chasing the officer down a sidewalk with a knife before he was fatally shot, and eventually used tear gas early Monday to disperse the crowds.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Lancaster following the shooting death of Ricardo Munoz, 27, on Sunday afternoon. The crowd formed outside the police station, where the department stated multiple buildings and government vehicles were damaged by demonstrators.

The body camera video posted by police late Sunday showed the officer fire several shots while running away from Munoz, who then falls to the ground.

The officer was placed on administrative leave, according to local news outlets.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office was leading the investigation. District Attorney Heather Adams acknowledged the protests in a news release late Sunday and called for calm.