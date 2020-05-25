Vehicle thefts spike in COVID-19 pandemic

The elements for that storm: Drivers are at home and not using or checking their cars regularly. School's out, so teenagers are trying their luck. Criminals are out of work and have more time on their hands or need fast money to support a drug habit.

"You can get on the internet nowadays and learn how to break into vehicles just searching YouTube," Vetrano said.

(He should know: Someone broke into his locked Ford F-150 pickup truck, one of the most commonly stolen vehicles, about a year ago.)

Salt Lake City police Detective Greg Wilking said a 22% spike in vehicle burglaries there could be from a few criminals working quickly on "car prowls."

"It's really 10 seconds," he said. "They're not spending a lot of time in your car. It's a smash-and-grab-and-go," sometimes in broad daylight.

Wilking worries the numbers will keep rising because "people get more desperate as time goes on."

In Baltimore, though, a push to reduce the city's historically high numbers of vehicle thefts and burglaries appears to have paid off. Thefts from autos plunged 24% and stolen vehicles dropped 19% from January to May compared with the same period last year.