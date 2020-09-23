Vehicle pursuit leads to shots fired at state police on Route 15 near York Springs early Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Maryland man is in York County Prison after police say he exchanged gunfire with state police after leading them on a vehicle chase early Wednesday morning on U.S. Rt. 15 through Adams and York counties. No injuries were reported.

State Police in Gettysburg were contacted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department in Maryland requesting a welfare check be made on Gregory Michael Kalinyak. State Police received information that Kalinyak had left his residence in Gaithersburg, Maryland, he was suicidal and armed with a handgun. His vehicle was reported traveling north on U.S. 15 in Adams County.

State Police reported that troopers saw Kalinyak’s vehicle at 12:09 a.m. and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. A pursuit ensued involving both the northbound and southbound travel lanes. State police successfully deployed spike strips that stopped the vehicle at mile marker 27.7 in York County, between the Pa. 94 and Pa. 74 exits near York Springs.

Police say Kalinyak then exited his vehicle and began shooting at troopers, striking a patrol unit. The troopers then exchanged gunfire with Kalinyak who fled on foot into a heavily wooded area.