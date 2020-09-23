Vehicle pursuit leads to shots fired at state police on Route 15 near York Springs early Wednesday

A Maryland man is in York County Prison after police say he exchanged gunfire with state police after leading them on a vehicle chase early Wednesday morning on U.S. Rt. 15 through Adams and York counties. No injuries were reported.
State Police in Gettysburg were contacted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department in Maryland requesting a welfare check be made on Gregory Michael Kalinyak. State Police received information that Kalinyak had left his residence in Gaithersburg, Maryland, he was suicidal and armed with a handgun. His vehicle was reported traveling north on U.S. 15 in Adams County.
State Police reported that troopers saw Kalinyak’s vehicle at 12:09 a.m. and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. A pursuit ensued involving both the northbound and southbound travel lanes. State police successfully deployed spike strips that stopped the vehicle at mile marker 27.7 in York County, between the Pa. 94 and Pa. 74 exits near York Springs.
Police say Kalinyak then exited his vehicle and began shooting at troopers, striking a patrol unit. The troopers then exchanged gunfire with Kalinyak who fled on foot into a heavily wooded area.
Multiple state and local departments assisted in setting up a perimeter to local Kalinyak, according to reports. State police say Kalinyak was taken into custody at 2:13 a.m. without further incident.
State Police in York have charged Kalinyak with criminal attempt to murder a law enforcement officer, a first degree felony, and aggravated assault, a second degree felony, according to docket information filed in the office of District Magistrate Judge Richard T. Thomas.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 5 on the felony charges along with misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and fleeing/attempting to elude police. Thomas has denied bail in this case.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
