Van rear-ends State Police cruiser investigating I-81 crash Friday morning

State Police at Harrisburg said a van crashed into a parked State Police cruiser that had its emergency lights on while investigating a crash on Interstate 81 north in Dauphin County Friday morning.

Police said the cruiser was parked near mile marker 65.2 (near the Wade Bridge) around 6 a.m. to investigate an unoccupied pickup truck disabled in the left lane of the highway.

Police said both troopers were inside the cruiser, which was parked with emergency lights activated, when a Sprinter van rear-ended the cruiser, causing the cruiser to strike the pickup truck.

The operator of the Sprinter van was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital with minor injuries. The troopers sustained moderate injuries and were transported via ambulance to Hershey Medical Center. Both troopers’ injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police said the crash is an active investigation. Anyone who witnessed either crash or has any information is asked to contact PSP Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

