US Attorney: Lebanon County man threatened to murder Democratic members of US Senate

A Lebanon County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said he threatened to murder Democratic members of the U.S. Senate.

Kenelm L. Shirk, 71, was indicted Feb. 3. The indictment alleges that Shirk made threats to murder Democratic senators, and on Jan. 21, he was stopped by Pennsylvania State Police on his way to Washington, D.C.

After a search of his vehicle, police recovered several firearms and a large amount of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Shirk was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats.

Shirk made an initial magisterial appearance on Feb. 9, pleading not guilty to federal charges. He was detained, pending a trial that was scheduled for April 5.

The case was investigated by the FBI, state police, Franklin County District Attorney's Office, Cornwall Police Department, and the Washington D.C. Capitol Police.