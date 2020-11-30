 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upper Allen woman charged with murder in October stabbing death
alert top story

Upper Allen woman charged with murder in October stabbing death

{{featured_button_text}}

Upper Allen Township Police on Monday announced they have officially charged a woman with murder in connection with a stabbing death back in October.

Alison Morris, 24, was initially charged in October with recklessly endangering another person, and was remanded to prison on $200,000 cash bail.

Police on Monday said they have filed criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges against her in connection with the stabbing.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said the charges come after an investigation into a domestic incident about 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Morris' home in the 1000 block of Nanroc Drive.

Police said Morris stabbed a person during a dispute, and that person later died at Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Morris was arraigned on the newest charges, and bail was denied given the homicide charge. A new preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4 in front of Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin.

Alison Morris

Morris

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Nov. 24
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Nov. 24

Today's Sentinel police log includes assault and disorderly conduct arrests out of Carlisle, as well as the theft and return of bicycles in North Middleton Township.

Sentinel police log for Nov. 30
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Nov. 30

Today's Sentinel police log includes thefts from vehicles in Mechanicsburg and Lower Allen Township and a crash in South Middleton Township that resulted in injuries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Carlisle Police announce arrest of Davon Anderson In double murder case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News