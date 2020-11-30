Upper Allen woman charged with murder in October stabbing death

Upper Allen Township Police on Monday announced they have officially charged a woman with murder in connection with a stabbing death back in October.

Alison Morris, 24, was initially charged in October with recklessly endangering another person, and was remanded to prison on $200,000 cash bail.

Police on Monday said they have filed criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges against her in connection with the stabbing.

Police said the charges come after an investigation into a domestic incident about 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Morris' home in the 1000 block of Nanroc Drive.

Police said Morris stabbed a person during a dispute, and that person later died at Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Morris was arraigned on the newest charges, and bail was denied given the homicide charge. A new preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4 in front of Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin.

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

