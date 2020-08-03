Upper Allen police warn of multiple scams involving purchase of gift cards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Upper Allen Township Police are warning residents that they have received numerous reports of scams that differ in style but typically start over the phone and involve the purchase of gift cards.

Police said senior citizens are usually the target of these scams.

Most of the reported scams involve someone calling a resident and stating they are with "computer support" to help a resident renew his or her virus protection for a home computer. Other scams involve pop-up windows on home computers where a message appears to be sent from Microsoft technical support, indicating that a victim's bank account was compromised and they can assist with recouping the lost money.

The victim is then instructed to go to a business to purchase gift cards in $200 and $500 amounts.

Regardless of the type of scam, police said it is guaranteed to be a scam if anyone is asked to purchase gift cards from such companies as iTunes, Google Play, Target or Walmart, and asked to provide the number scratched off on the back.

Police warn residents to be cautious and pay attention to details, such as complicated technological terms or company names that cannot be verified by a Google search. The scammers will also use intimidation tactics and may tell the victim not to call police.