Upper Allen police warn of multiple scams involving purchase of gift cards

Upper Allen Township Police are warning residents that they have received numerous reports of scams that differ in style but typically start over the phone and involve the purchase of gift cards.
Police said senior citizens are usually the target of these scams.
Most of the reported scams involve someone calling a resident and stating they are with "computer support" to help a resident renew his or her virus protection for a home computer. Other scams involve pop-up windows on home computers where a message appears to be sent from Microsoft technical support, indicating that a victim's bank account was compromised and they can assist with recouping the lost money.
The victim is then instructed to go to a business to purchase gift cards in $200 and $500 amounts.
Regardless of the type of scam, police said it is guaranteed to be a scam if anyone is asked to purchase gift cards from such companies as iTunes, Google Play, Target or Walmart, and asked to provide the number scratched off on the back.
Police warn residents to be cautious and pay attention to details, such as complicated technological terms or company names that cannot be verified by a Google search. The scammers will also use intimidation tactics and may tell the victim not to call police.
Police provided a few tips to avoid becoming a victim of a scam:
- Don't answer the phone if you don't recognize the number.
- Ask yourself if what they're saying sounds legitimate or is too good to be true.
- Let a family member know and ask for their opinion.
- Be suspicious of someone who sounds like they are in a call center or reading from a script.
- Make note of the accent of the speaker since multiple reports indicate scammers often speak with foreign accents.
- Never allow someone to remotely control your computer.
Residents who believe they may have fallen victim to a scam can call Upper Allen Township Police at 717-795-2445.
