Upper Allen Police seek woman who stole car

Upper Allen Township Police are looking for a woman they say stole a car and later abandoned it near Johnstown.

The woman took a 2006 Buick Lucerne from a business on Louise Drive at 5 a.m. Jan. 14, police said Wednesday. The vehicle was found at about 5 p.m. the next day abandoned in Wilmore, Pennsylvania, near Johnstown. 

Information suggests the woman drove the Lucerne west on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to police. 

Hours later, the woman used the alleged victim's bank card in Sidman, Pennsylvania, also near Johnstown, police said. 

The woman and the vehicle were captured on surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Allen Township Police at 717-795-2445, the anonymous call or text tip line at 717-850-UAPD (8273) or on the department's website. 

