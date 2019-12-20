Upper Allen Township Police are looking for a man they say stole a cellphone from a local grocery store checkout.
The victim put the cellphone down at checkout about 6:40 p.m. Nov. 27 and left without picking it up, police said Friday. A man behind him in line stole the phone and left the store.
The man, who was captured on surveillance footage, appears to have tattoos on both forearms and is thought to have been operating a blue truck with no trailer, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-238-9676, call or text the anonymous tip line at 717-850-8273, or submit an anonymous tip at www.upperallenpolice.com.