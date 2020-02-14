Upper Allen police seek information on hit and run incident

Upper Allen police seek information on hit and run incident

Hit and run

Upper Allen Township Police are looking for information about the car that hit the truck pictured on Thursday evening.

 Submitted photo

Upper Allen Township police are looking for information about a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident Thursday.

Police said that a work truck was rear-ended around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Gettysburg Pike. The striking vehicle was a maroon Dodge sedan, which left the scene after hitting the truck.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com.

