Upper Allen police seek information on hit and run incident

Upper Allen Township police are looking for information about a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident Thursday.
Police said that a work truck was rear-ended around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Gettysburg Pike. The striking vehicle was a maroon Dodge sedan, which left the scene after hitting the truck.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com.
