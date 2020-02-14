Upper Allen police seek information on hit and run incident

Upper Allen Township police are looking for information about a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident Thursday.

Police said that a work truck was rear-ended around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Gettysburg Pike. The striking vehicle was a maroon Dodge sedan, which left the scene after hitting the truck.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.