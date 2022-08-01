 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upper Allen Police searching for missing, 'endangered' man

  • Updated
Pennsylvania State Police reported that Upper Allen Township Police is searching for a missing man they believe may be at "special risk of harm or injury."

Police are searching for Noah Lehman, 25, who is driving a gray 2014 Dodge Dart with a Pennsylvania registration of KTX8909. Lehman is described as 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a Maryland state flag shirt and red basketball shorts.

Police said he was last seen at 2:25 p.m. Sunday on East Winding Hill Road in the township.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them by calling 911 or Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676.

Noah Lehman

Lehman
