Upper Allen Township Police say they are looking for a man in connection with a child sexual abuse case.

Police said they are looking for Anthony James Raimo, 35, whose last known address was in the 700 block of the Harrisburg Pike in Dillsburg.

Raimo is 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, and police said he wears glasses and has a tattoo of the letter "R" on his left forearm, as well as a tattoo of the American flag and Marines' logo on his right forearm.

Raimo is wanted on charges of rape of a child, attempted rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal solicitation, aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of a minor and indecent assault, according to court documents. Charges were initially filed on May 19.

Police said Raimo was last seen in Dillsburg on May 26 and has not been heard from since.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-850-8273 or dial 9-1-1.