Upper Allen Police report thefts in Ridge Court and Stonehedge

The Upper Allen Township Police Department received several reports of thefts conducted by an individual caught on home surveillance. The incidents took place in the early hours of Friday, June 5 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.
Those who recognize the individual or their attire is asked to contact Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273) or submitted online.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.