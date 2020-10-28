 Skip to main content
Upper Allen police investigate stabbing death; woman held on misdemeanor charge
An Upper Allen Township woman is being held in Cumberland County Prison on a misdemeanor charge as township police continued to investigate a stabbing death that occurred on Monday.

Police said they have charged Alison Morris, 24, with recklessly endangering another person, and she remains in prison on $200,000 cash bail.

The charge was filed after police were dispatched to her home in the 1000 block of Nanroc Drive about 7 p.m. Monday for a stabbing.

Police said Morris stabbed the victim during a domestic dispute, and the victim later died at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.

Morris was transported to Cumberland County Central Booking for processing and is incarcerated on the misdemeanor charge.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

