Upper Allen Police capture armed robbery suspects from Maryland after search in township Wednesday night

After searching on foot and with cars, Upper Allen Police captured four armed robbery suspects who fled from Maryland Wednesday night near the Kimberly Meadows and Winding Hills developments in the township.

Police in Thurmont, Maryland, responded at approximately 7:50 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an armed robbery at a Verizon store. Police said an unidentified Hispanic female entered the business first and then left the area as three Hispanic males entered the store and forced the employee to get on the floor at gunpoint.

Police said the robbers filled two suitcases with fitems from the store. After the robbers left the business, the employee called 911 and provided a description of them and their vehicle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A deputy from Frederick County in Maryland then observed the vehicle traveling north on U.S. Route 15 at a high rate of speed, police said. At approximately 8:20 p.m., Upper Allen Police found the vehicle abandoned in a park-and-ride parking lot off Route 15 near the entrance to the Winding Hills development, 50 miles from Thurmont.

Upper Allen Police then searched the neighboring Kimberly Meadows and Winding Hills developments in cars and on foot. With the help of witnesses in the area, police said they located the four suspects and took them into custody.