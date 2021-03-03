 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Ritner Highway reopens after crash involving horse and buggy Wednesday
alert top story

UPDATED: Ritner Highway reopens after crash involving horse and buggy Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Ritner Highway in Southampton Township reopened around 1 p.m., according to state police.

Police said the crash involved a horse and buggy and a sedan, which severely injured two children when they and a third person were ejected from the buggy. The children were flown to a local hospital.

Police said the horse was not injured in the crash.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash remains under investigation.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

A crash involving a horse and buggy Wednesday morning has closed Ritner Highway in Southampton Township.

State Police at Carlisle posted on Twitter at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that Ritner Highway is expected to be closed in that area for several hours. Police ask that drivers avoid the area.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC chief opposes lifting COVID restrictions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News