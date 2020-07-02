Updated: One killed, one injured in early morning shooting in Carlisle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One man was killed and another injured in an early morning shooting in Carlisle, according to the Carlisle Police Department.

Police said in a post to their Facebook page that officers heard multiple shots fired at 12:07 a.m. Thursday in the area of Memorial Park. The park is located around the corner from the police station on Lincoln Street and is bordered by North West and West Penn streets.

Officers responding to the area found a single-vehicle crash at West Penn and North West streets. According to the post, the driver suffered "significant injuries" due to gunshot wounds.

"Lifesaving attempts were begun by officers and the victim was transported by EMS," the post said.

The driver, identified as Paul Laney, died from his injuries.

Further investigation showed a passenger, who also suffered gunshot wounds, fled from the vehicle prior to officers' arrival. The passenger called people who took him to the hospital.