UPDATED: New Cumberland shooting leaves two dead, one injured

Two people are dead and one hurt after a domestic-related shooting in New Cumberland Wednesday morning, Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch said.

He said Cumberland County Dispatch received a call for the incident at approximately 6:15 a.m. and responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Bridge Street.

"The police department arrived on the scene and confirmed ... that they had three people shot [and] requested an ambulance," Bruetsch said. "One patient was transported to the hospital with ... gunshot injuries and the other two were deceased on the scene."

Bruetsch said the situation was contained to the three individuals in the house and that police are not looking for anybody. He also stated that no one has been taken into custody.

"There were children in the house," Bruetsch said. "The children are fine, they weren’t injured."

He said the condition of the individual transported to the hospital is expected to be released by Sean McCormack, the Cumberland County District Attorney, Wednesday afternoon. The identities of the deceased individuals has not yet been released, but Bruetsch said the coroner's office is working on that information.

The Cumberland County Coroner is at the scene of a shooting in which three people have been shot in New Cumberland Wednesday morning, ABC27 reported.

The news station said the shooting was domestic-related, and children were inside the residence in the 1200 block of Bridge Street at the time but were not shot. The Cumberland County Public Information Officer told ABC27 that there is no threat to the public.

