Updated: Missing Upper Allen teen located

Azhan Nadeem

Upper Allen Township Police are looking for Azhan Nadeem, 15, after he was reported missing.

 provided by Upper Allen Township Police

Upper Allen Township Police said they received information regarding a missing teen's whereabouts and later located him. Police thanked the public for their assistance in the search.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Upper Allen Township Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they are looking for assistance in locating Azhan Nadeem, who was last seen at his home in the 600 block of Cedar Ridge Lane about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Azhan was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, khaki pants and eyeglasses. He has black hair, brown eyes and is about 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-238-9676 or 717-850-8273.

