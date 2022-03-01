UPDATED: DA says no charges will be filed in police-involved fatal shooting in North Middleton Township

Following an investigation by State Police, Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack on Tuesday announced that no criminal charges will be filed in the fatal police-involved shooting in North Middleton Township in mid-February.

“At the conclusion of reviewing all of these factors, it is the determination of the district attorney’s office that there are no criminal violations on behalf of the officers and this is what people might call, unfortunately, I don’t like the term, but a 'good shoot,'" McCormack said. "This is a situation where the officers felt, particularly the officer that was hit, that his life was in danger and that he had no choice.”

McCormack said his investigation only determines whether there was a criminal violation in what law enforcement did during the Feb. 16 incident, and that any issues with department policies and procedures will be investigated by the department itself.

State Police and the Cumberland County District Attorney's Criminal Investigation unit headed the investigation into the police-involved shooting that killed Roger Wayne Ellis, 54, of Carlisle, outside of a trailer on Brittney Drive in North Middleton Township.

McCormack thanked the State Police for their help in the investigation and said that during the incident, police on the scene did what they could with the threat of a weapon and an injured officer, whom McCormack did not name during the conference.

"The officers were composed," he said. "They all kept their heads. It's obvious their training kicked in."

Searching for Ellis

Though the shooting took place on Feb. 16, McCormack said the sequence of events that started things began on Jan. 14 when Camp Hill Police encountered Ellis' vehicle at a 7-11 store on Market and 32nd streets in Camp Hill. An officer determined Ellis owned the vehicle but should not be driving on a DUI-suspended license.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Ellis led police on what McCormack called a "low-speed chase," turning down a number of local roads. Police discontinued the pursuit but later spotted his vehicle again. When police attempted to conduct another traffic stop, Ellis ran a red light and fled at a higher rate of speed, leading police again to drop the pursuit.

Police issued information on a warrant for Ellis' arrest. By Jan. 25, police received tips from the community that Ellis could either be at a North Middleton Township trailer or living in Newville, which is why members of Newville Borough Police became involved in the investigation.

After receiving those tips, police spent time confirming Ellis' location and eventually settled on the North Middleton Township location.

February shooting

McCormack illustrated the site of the shooting incident on a PowerPoint presentation. He described the area as having one lower trailer where Ellis resided and another trailer beyond that, which was abandoned but would play a role in how the events played out.

McCormack said Camp Hill Police officers took charge of serving the arrest warrant and requested presence from North Middleton Township Police, since it was their jurisdiction. They also requested the presence of a K9 officer from Newville Police because of reports that Ellis may be in possession of a handgun. Camp Hill officers collected near the main door to one side of the trailer, while a North Middleton officer and the K9 officer stood post on another door on the other side of the trailer.

Camp Hill Police announced their presence and the owner of the trailer came out and confirmed Ellis was inside. That person was whisked away, and police again announced their presence and commanded Ellis to exit. Only one officer made it through the main door before spotting a handgun, and that Camp Hill officer announced the presence of the gun and backtracked out of the trailer.

On the other side of the trailer, the North Middleton and Newville officers heard the call about a gun, but also heard noise in the trailer that they mistook for a struggle inside. McCormack said that they believed other officers were struggling with Ellis, so they went into the trailer and made their way to the back bedroom where Ellis was located. Before they reached it, Ellis pointed the handgun out of a crack in the door and fired at the North Middleton officer about 2 to 3 feet away, hitting him in the chest and his Kevlar vest.

McCormack said those officers retreated, but in different directions. The Newville K9 officer joined Camp Hill Police on one side of the trailer, while the injured North Middleton officer retreated behind the abandoned trailer to check on his wounds, but effectively isolating himself from the rest of the police force. The North Middleton officer then got in contact with the rest of the police force to make sure they knew where he was to avoid any possibility of crossfire.

At that point, McCormack said Ellis escaped through the bedroom window, checked to see the large group of police near the front of the trailer and then made his way north toward the abandoned trailer where the North Middleton officer was alone.

When the North Middleton officer spotted Ellis, McCormack said the officer retreated into an open field expecting Ellis to either stay put or retreat into the line of woods. However, McCormack said that for unknown reasons, Ellis went toward where the officer had been and pointed his handgun.

McCormack said that with the officer already having been shot and now alone in an open field facing a man with a weapon, he fired a series of shots, striking Ellis in the neck and leg. Resuscitation attempts were not successful and Ellis died at the scene.

McCormack said an autopsy confirmed traces of drugs in Ellis' system, including methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

"We do not know what was going through his mind that afternoon," McCormack said. "We did learn after the fact, from what he told others, that he was not going back to jail again."

But McCormack said that is hearsay from others regarding Ellis' motives.

