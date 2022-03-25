UPDATED: Cumberland County man pleads guilty for defrauding Medicare and US Department of Health and Human Services

Rodney L. Yentzer, 52, of Cumberland County plead guilty Tuesday to health care fraud, money laundering and theft of public money, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Yentzer has agreed to pay up to $3,869,571.55 in restitution for these offenses.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink Feb. 15:

A Cumberland County man faces charges of defrauding Medicare and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Rodney L. Yentzer, 52, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of theft of public money, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Yentzer is accused of committing the fraud between 2016 and 2020.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Yentzer agreed with other individuals to submit bills to Medicare for medically unnecessary urine drug tests for “chronic opioid patients,” using medical clinics that were under Yentzer’s control. This included a group of clinics called Pain Medicine of York, otherwise known as All Better Wellness.

Pain Medicine of York allegedly billed Medicare for over $10 million in drug urine tests from the middle of 2017 to the end of 2019. Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program also received bills for urine drug tests during this time, Gurganus said.

The urine drug tests that Pain Medicine of York ordered were sent to an in-house laboratory at Pain Medicine of York when possible, so that Pain Medicine of York received the proceeds, Gurganus said.

Yentzer allegedly received more than $191,000 in stimulus money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that was originally intended for health care providers who had health care-related expenses and experienced revenue losses due to COVID-19. Yentzer is alleged to have received those funds in April 2020 after he had resigned from Pain Medicine of York in March. Pain Medicine of York closed near the end of 2019. Gurganus said Yentzer used the money for expenses, including personal ones, that were unrelated to COVID-19.

The news release said search warrants were executed for Pain Medicine of York’s various locations, and operations at those locations ceased thereafter.

Under federal law, the maximum penalty for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and theft of public money are 10 years in prison, 20 years in prison, and 10 years in prison, respectively.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.