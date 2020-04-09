Updated: Carlisle police locate parents of unattended child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Police reported Thursday morning that they have identified the parents of the child found earlier in the morning.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Carlisle Police are looking to identify an infant who was found early Thursday morning by someone passing by the intersection of North East Street and East Louther Street.

Police said the boy was found at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday outdoors and wandering alone. The passerby took the child and called police.

Police said the boy is believed to be about 2 to 3 years old, and the parents are not known at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252, option 3.