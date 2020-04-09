Updated: Carlisle police locate parents of unattended child
Updated: Carlisle police locate parents of unattended child

Unattended child

Carlisle Police are looking to identify this child who was found wandering outside early Thursday morning.

 provided by Carlisle Police

Carlisle Police reported Thursday morning that they have identified the parents of the child found earlier in the morning.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Carlisle Police are looking to identify an infant who was found early Thursday morning by someone passing by the intersection of North East Street and East Louther Street.

Police said the boy was found at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday outdoors and wandering alone. The passerby took the child and called police.

Police said the boy is believed to be about 2 to 3 years old, and the parents are not known at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252, option 3.

