Update: Trindle Road expected to be closed until early afternoon Monday after crash downs power lines near Carlisle
editor's pick top story

Update: Trindle Road expected to be closed until early afternoon Monday after crash downs power lines near Carlisle

Trindle Road Phone Pole

PPL is currently fixing a electrical lines along West Trindle Road Monday morning after a crash brought down several power lines. The power outage has cut electricity to businesses and residents on the east side of Carlisle.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Traffic crews direct vehicles at the intersection of Army Heritage Drive and West Trindle Road as PPL fixes electrical lines in the area Monday morning after a crash downed power lines. The power outage has cut electricity to businesses and residents on the east side of Carlisle.

West Trindle Road in Middlesex Township is expected to be closed until early afternoon Monday.

Middlesex Township police said the 8:27 a.m. crash pulled down power lines and the road is expected to be closed between Army Heritage Drive and South Middlesex Road for about five or six hours.

Updated PPL maps show power has been restored to some customers in the area. As of 9:50 a.m., 449 customers were still out of power.

West Trindle Road in Middlesex Township was closed Monday morning due to a crash.

A tweet from Cumberland Goodwill said the crash occurred at 8:27 a.m. and was in the 1700 block of West Trindle Road, just outside of Carlisle.

Multiple emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Carlisle Borough Police also confirmed that the crash caused a power outage affected the east end of Carlisle. 

According to the PPL outage map, 1,274 customers are affected and power is expected to be restored by noon.

PPL Outage 062121

A crash caused a power outage on the east side of Carlisle Monday morning.
Trindle Road Phone Pole

PPL is currently fixing electrical lines along West Trindle Road near Carlisle Monday morning after a crash brought down several power lines. The power outage has cut electricity to businesses and residents on the east side of Carlisle.
Trindle Road Phone Pole

Traffic crews direct vehicles at the intersection of Army Heritage Drive and West Trindle Road as PPL fixes electrical lines along West Trindle Road Monday morning after a crash downed power lines. 

Watch Now: Crash causes power outage on Trindle Road Monday near Carlisle

