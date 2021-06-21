Update: Trindle Road expected to be closed until early afternoon Monday after crash downs power lines near Carlisle

West Trindle Road in Middlesex Township is expected to be closed until early afternoon Monday.

Middlesex Township police said the 8:27 a.m. crash pulled down power lines and the road is expected to be closed between Army Heritage Drive and South Middlesex Road for about five or six hours.

Updated PPL maps show power has been restored to some customers in the area. As of 9:50 a.m., 449 customers were still out of power.

West Trindle Road in Middlesex Township was closed Monday morning due to a crash.

A tweet from Cumberland Goodwill said the crash occurred at 8:27 a.m. and was in the 1700 block of West Trindle Road, just outside of Carlisle.

Multiple emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Carlisle Borough Police also confirmed that the crash caused a power outage affected the east end of Carlisle.

According to the PPL outage map, 1,274 customers are affected and power is expected to be restored by noon.

