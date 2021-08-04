UPDATE: Suspect in custody after robbery in Upper Frankford

State Police at Carlisle announced about 1:45 p.m. that a suspect in a bank robbery in Upper Frankford Township is in custody.

No information about the suspect was immediately available. Police said they will release more information once charges are filed.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

State Police at Carlisle at 11:34 a.m. announced that they are asking residents near Potato Road and Frytown Road in Upper Frankford Township to shelter in place while they search for a bank robbery suspect.

Police on Twitter said residents should be on the lookout for a white man who is about 5-foot-8 with blond hair, wearing silver athletic shorts, black shoes and no shirt. The man also has tattoos and scars on his arms, according to police.

Police said the man is a suspect in a robbery at Belco Bank on Carlisle Road that occurred about 10:30 a.m. According to police, the man is on foot, and troopers are being assisted by aviation and K-9 units.

Police said troopers are in the area now searching for the man.

