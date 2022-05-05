UPDATE: Suspect arrested, charged in Speedway stabbing and robbery

Carlisle Police said they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing and robbery at Speedway on Thursday morning.

According to court documents, James Allen Brown Jr., 54, of Harrisburg, was charged with robbery, inflict bodily injury; aggravated assault, attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon; aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference; possession of an instrument of crime with intent; and simple assault.

Bail was set at $50,000 and he was unable to post it, court documents said.

Carlisle Police on Thursday afternoon reported that the employee who was stabbed at Speedway gas station in Carlisle earlier in the morning has been treated and released from the hospital.

Carlisle Police identified the suspect in a stabbing and robbery at Speedway as James Allen Brown Jr., 54, of Harrisburg. They are still looking for his whereabouts and ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.

Police said Brown was identified after collecting evidence at the scene. He is wanted on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime.

Police said the motive behind the stabbing appears to be a robbery, but they have not yet developed a suspect. Police said forensic personnel are still collecting evidence from the scene, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Carlisle Police said they are searching for the person responsible for an assault and stabbing of an employee at Speedway gas station on East High Street Thursday morning.

Police reported that they do not have a person yet in custody, but are searching for a vehicle of interest in connection with the stabbing that occurred at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

“We don’t know that they were absolutely involved, but if anybody sees this vehicle, we would appreciate them reaching out to us," Carlisle Police Sgt. David Miller said. “We’re interested in talking to the occupants of that vehicle, but we don’t want people approaching it. If they see that vehicle, they can contact us at the Carlisle Police Department.

“We obviously have the State Police Forensic Team here assisting us in the investigation, so we’re still gathering a lot of evidence, there are a lot of unknowns at this point," he added.

Police did not have any further details, including the condition of the employee who is receiving medical care. Police did not yet have a motive for the stabbing.

Carlisle Police and Pennsylvania State Police's forensics unit were at the gas station Thursday investigating the incident.

