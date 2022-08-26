UPDATE: State Police said suspect is in custody after police search Shippensburg Friday afternoon

Pennsylvania State Police public information officer Megan Frazer Tweeted at 5:30 p.m. that the suspect of a police search in Shippensburg Friday afternoon has been taken into custody.

Frazer said State Police will release more information when it becomes available.

Posted at 3:30 p.m. on Cumberlink:

Pennsylvania State Police said they are searching for a man Friday afternoon in the Borough of Shippensburg near Roxbury Treatment Center on 601 Roxbury Road who could possibly be armed.

Pennsylvania State Police public information officer Megan Frazer said in a Tweet at 3:09 p.m. that officers are searching for William Lewis, 32, a Black male who stands 5 foot 7 inches with face tattoos and could be wearing black clothing.

Police said Lewis may be armed and dangerous and asked residents to stay in their homes. Anyone who observes a male who matches the description should call 911.

Shippensburg Area School District currently has its schools on lockdown for safety reasons due to the search. Students will be dismissed when it is deemed safe to do so.

The district has the following message posted on its website: "Due to a police emergency, all schools are in a shelter-in-place. This emergency is in the area of Meadow Drive and Roxbury Ridge Apartments. It is not at any school. School dismissal will occur as soon as it is safe to do so. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please do not call the schools or come to the schools."

Frazer said State Police are working with Shippensburg schools to assist/escort the students and buses during dismissal and asked parents to please wait on updates from the school.