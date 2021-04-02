UPDATE: Route 581 reopens in Hampden Township after police incident

Route 581 has now reopened after police incident this afternoon.

A large portion of Route 581 in Hampden Township is closed as of 1:50 p.m. Friday in both directions for a police incident.

According to Total Traffic & Weather Network, Route 581 eastbound is closed between Creekview Road and Routes 11/15. Westbound Route 581 is closed between Interstate 83 and the Carlisle Pike. All onramps to Route 581 are also blocked.

Video from traffic cameras on 511pa.com shows westbound traffic being redirected to the opposing eastbound lanes to exit the highway.

State Police posted on Twitter that there is a police incident at mile marker 4.2 in Hampden Township and asked drivers to avoid the area.

