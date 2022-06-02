Update: Police say Newburg man killed in police-involved shooting Wednesday in Virginia murdered woman in Franklin County

A Newburg man was killed Wednesday in a police-involved shooting in Virginia before local officials discovered a woman they believe he murdered in Franklin County.

State Police at Chambersburg said Derrick Glen Avey, 42, was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Prince George County, located south of Richmond in Virginia.

Before Pennsylvania State Police learned of that Virginia incident, State Police at Chambersburg said they were called to the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road in Lurgan Township, Franklin County, at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday to assist another law enforcement agency with an investigation.

Police said a woman at the residence had not been seen or heard from in several days, and police began a search of the property. Police discovered a woman's body in the wooded area to the rear of the property.

The woman was identified as Kyline C. Avey, 41, of Newburg, and police said she suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not specify their relationship.

State Police initiated a homicide investigation with the Franklin County Coroner's Office and Franklin County District Attorney's Office, but they learned that their suspect, Derrick Avey, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Prince George County, Virginia, prior to the Kyline's body being discovered.

The Richmond Times Dispatch, which is owned by The Sentinel's parent company Lee Enterprises, reported that a man, whom Pennsylvania State Police confirmed was Derrick Avey, was shot and killed after he "confronted officers with a firearm" during a slow-speed pursuit that started at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday. The newspaper reported that Hopewell city officers and a federal agent positioned their vehicles to block Avey's vehicle, when he pulled up "nose-to-nose" with the police vehicles and confronted them with a firearm.

The newspaper reported that Derrick Avey had died at the scene after multiple officers discharged their firearms. Virginia State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting. No law enforcement personnel were injured, according to Virginia State Police.

An autopsy for Kyline Avey is scheduled for Friday. Police said the investigation in Franklin County is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.

