Carlisle Police reported on Thursday that a missing Carlisle man, Daniel H. Whitcomb, was located safe.

Police did not add any further details.

Posted previously on Cumberlink:

The Carlisle Police Department announced Tuesday it is attempting to locate Daniel H. Whitcomb.

Police said Whitcomb, 52, is a white male with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Avon Drive in Carlisle. Police said Whitcomb was wearing a mauve colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black wire eyeglasses.

Anyone who sees Whitcomb or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252.