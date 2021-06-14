UPDATE: Police incident resolved, Newville Road reopens in North Middleton Township

Newville Road between Allen and Meadowbrook Road in North Middleton Township is now open.

The police incident that caused the closure at 2 p.m. Monday has been resolved. No injuries reported.

Reported earlier on Cumberlink:

A portion of Newville Road is closed Monday afternoon due to a police incident according to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.

The incident is located between Allen Road and Meadowbrook Road in North Middleton Township, according to the county's news release. Emergency vehicles are on the scene.

The Cumberland County Public Safety Department urges all motorists to avoid this area.

The county will report when the area will reopen.

