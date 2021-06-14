 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Police incident resolved, Newville Road reopens in North Middleton Township
0 Comments
breaking

UPDATE: Police incident resolved, Newville Road reopens in North Middleton Township

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cumberland County logo

Newville Road between Allen and Meadowbrook Road in North Middleton Township is now open.

The police incident that caused the closure at 2 p.m. Monday has been resolved. No injuries reported.

Reported earlier on Cumberlink:

A portion of Newville Road is closed Monday afternoon due to a police incident according to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.

The incident is located between Allen Road and Meadowbrook Road in North Middleton Township, according to the county's news release. Emergency vehicles are on the scene.

The Cumberland County Public Safety Department urges all motorists to avoid this area.

The county will report when the area will reopen.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News