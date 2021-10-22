UPDATE: Police continue to investigate crash involving horse and buggy near Shippensburg Friday morning

Pennsylvania State Police provided an email update to media at 10:08 a.m. for the horse and buggy crash in Franklin County.

PSP was dispatched at 8:28 AM to the 3100 block of Orrstown Rd for a pickup truck vs. horse and buggy crash. Police said the pickup truck had fled the scene.

There were three occupants in the horse and buggy and all three were injured and transported to hospitals. Helicopters were on scene and transported some of the patients, but the PSP update did not specify how many patients were flown or the severity of injuries at this time.

Police said the operator of the pickup truck was located about 5 miles from the scene by PSP and taken into custody.

Police still ask the public to avoid the area since police and fire department crews are still on scene and it is under investigation.

Posted at 9:45 a.m. on Cumberlink:

State Police said in a tweet that the driver of a pick-up truck has been located and taken into custody in connection with a crash involving a horse and buggy.

Posted at 9:27 a.m. on Cumberlink:

Pennsylvania State Police are asking drivers to avoid the Orrstown Road area Friday morning in Shippensburg due to a crash involving a horse and buggy.

The crash is in the 3100 block of Orrstown Road, according to a Facebook post from West End Fire and Rescue that had a timestamp of 8:36 a.m.

The post said there were multiple patients and two helicopters had been requested. Landing zones were being established at Muddy Run Road and Rowe Run Road.

West End Fire and Rescue posted at 9:19 a.m. that Orrstown Road would be shut down for an extended period of time.

A tweet from Trooper Megan Ammerman said the scene is active and under investigation.

