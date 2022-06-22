 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Police: 3 dead, 3 hurt in Adams County crash Wednesday

  • Updated
Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash near East Berlin in Adams County on Wednesday, State Police at Gettysburg said.

Police said a 2011 Jeep was traveling east on Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township at a high speed about 12:20 p.m. when it left the road, striking a tree and coming to rest in a cow pasture. The driver and two juvenile passengers were declared dead at the scene. Three other passengers were transported to Wellspan York Hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

The driver, Christopher L. Heflin, 37, of York, who was using a seat belt, died at the scene. The two juveniles who died were not identified.

Passengers April M. Ditzler, 37, of York, and Vincent G. Martin, 32, of Gettysburg, were injured, police said. The third injured victim was a 17-year-old who was not identified.

Vincent, who was wearing a seatbelt was transported from the scene by medevac.

Reported earlier on Cumberlink:

State Police at Gettysburg said three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Adams County Wednesday.

Police said about 2 p.m. that they are still investigating the crash in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, Adams County. The road is shut down, pending completion of the investigation.

Police are not yet releasing the names of those who died in the crash, and did not provide any further details about the crash or when it happened Wednesday.

Police ask that any witnesses to the crash call them at 717-334-8111.

