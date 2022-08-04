UPDATE Police: 2 accused of stealing State Police vehicle captured

Two Harrisburg men were arrested Thursday after State Police said they stole a police vehicle and fled a traffic stop on Interstate 81 southbound.

During a traffic stop at 11:34 a.m. at mile marker 56.1, the driver and occupant of a vehicle ran from their vehicle and fled in the police vehicle, state police said.

Other troopers pursued the stolen vehicle onto the Carlisle Pike, where one of the passengers jumped out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby hotel, police said.

The driver continued to flee until the stolen state police vehicle became disabled, and the driver fled. Police then took him into custody, police said.

Police identified the driver as Hanif Malik Hall, 30. The passenger was identified as Malik Lamar Clover, 31. State police said both are being charged with numerous offenses including robbery of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and persons not to possess a firearm.

Middlesex Township, ,Silver Spring Township, Carlisle Borough, Newville Borough, East Pennsboro Township, North Middleton Township and the Cumberland County Sheriff's office assisted.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

State Police at 2:35 p.m. reported that the man they were looking for in Middlesex Township was taken into custody.

Police said they will release more information at a later date.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

State Police at Carlisle reported on Twitter about 1:15 p.m. that they are searching the area of the 1200 block of the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township for a man last seen on foot.

Police did not specify why they are searching for the man, but they described him as Black, about 22 years old, 5-foot-7 and about 130 to 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Police ask anyone who sees a man matching that description to call 911. Police advise witnesses to not approach him.

Police ask everyone else to avoid the area as they conduct the search.