UPDATE: One dead, one injured in shooting at barbershop in Carlisle Saturday

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at GQ Barbershop in the 100 block of North Hanover Street Saturday evening, according to Carlisle Police.

Police said the shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. and that they were only investigating at the barbershop. The person injured in the shooting was transported to a hospital, according to police.

No other details were released Saturday evening.

Posted at 9:20 p.m.:

A police incident has closed North Hanover Street between Louther and North streets in Carlisle Saturday evening.

Carlisle Police at 9:20 p.m. said they are not providing any details at this time.

Police presence seems to be focused around GQ Barbershop in the 100 block of North Hanover Street. Reports from the scene indicate both Carlisle Police and State Police at Carlisle are at the scene.

