 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Update: North Middleton Police cancel shelter-in-place order for residents Monday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Regal View map

North Middleton Township Police on Monday afternoon issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the 100 and 200 block of Regal View.

 courtesy of Google Maps

As of 4 p.m., North Middleton Township Police have canceled the shelter-in-place order for the 100 to 200 block of Regal View.

Police still did not release any additional details about the situation.

Posted at 2:54 p.m. on Cumberlink:

North Middleton Township Police are asking residents in the 100 to 200 block of Regal View to shelter in place or vacate the area.

Police posted the announcement on its Crimewatch website at 2:53 p.m. Monday but did not elaborate on the reason for the shelter-in-place order.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Oct. 5

Sentinel police log for Oct. 5

Today's Sentinel police log includes a theft from a construction site and damage to a park bathroom in West Pennsboro Township.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes a vehicle break-in on Parsonage Street in Newville and single vehicle crashes in Cumberland and Perry counties.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 3

Sentinel police log for Oct. 3

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in a fight that involved brass knuckles and hit-and-run investigations across the county.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! Massive sea lion found wandering around Alaska town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News