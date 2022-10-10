Update: North Middleton Police cancel shelter-in-place order for residents Monday afternoon

As of 4 p.m., North Middleton Township Police have canceled the shelter-in-place order for the 100 to 200 block of Regal View.

Police still did not release any additional details about the situation.

Posted at 2:54 p.m. on Cumberlink:

North Middleton Township Police are asking residents in the 100 to 200 block of Regal View to shelter in place or vacate the area.

Police posted the announcement on its Crimewatch website at 2:53 p.m. Monday but did not elaborate on the reason for the shelter-in-place order.

