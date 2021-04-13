Update: Missing woman located in South Middleton

Updated April 14: Police reported that Meredith Keltner was located safely Tuesday night in South Middleton Township.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

State Police at Carlisle are looking for a woman who has connections in Carlisle and York City.

Police said they are looking for Meredith Celeste Keltner, 28, who was last seen on March 28 and last texted a response to someone on April 7.

Keltner is known to frequent Carlisle and York, predominantly in homeless shelters, homeless camps and hotels/motels, according to police.

Police said she does not have a working phone but was known to keep in close contact with family.

She is known to suffer from mental health issues, possible illegal drug use and has a compromised immune system, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact them at 717-249-2121.