UPDATE: Missing Silver Spring man located

Silver Spring Township Police reported that a missing man was located Wednesday.

Silver Spring Township Police are looking for a man they say suffers from short-term memory loss who left his residence between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Terry Sheaffer has short-term memory loss due to a brain tumor and he likely does not know where he is going. In the past, he has wandered as far as Mount Holly Springs.

Sheaffer was last seen wearing blue hospital pants and white shoes with black Nike logos.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-238-9676.