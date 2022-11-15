 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Missing Carlisle girl located

  • Updated
Missing girl

Carlisle Police are looking for Dorris Zehum, 11, who was last seen at her home on Nov. 14.

 provided by Carlisle Police

Carlisle Police reported at about 11:30 a.m. that a missing 11-year-old girl has been located safely.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

Carlisle Police issued a Code Red alert early Tuesday morning, saying they are searching for an 11-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Police are searching for Dorris Zehum, who was last seen at her residence in the 500 block of South West Street. Police said that at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, shed fled her home on foot.

Temperatures overnight Monday into Tuesday were below freezing, and police used its Code Red alert system at about 3 a.m. Tuesday to send a message about the missing persons case to all phone numbers in its system.

Dorris is described as Black, about 4-foot-6, 70 to 80 pounds with black braided hair and earrings. She was last seen wearing a gray McDonald's T-shirt, shorts and pink slippers.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

