UPDATE: Man wanted in South Middleton stabbing located

A man suspected of stabbing two people Friday in South Middleton Township has been taken into custody. Robert Lee Suders, 42, was arrested Sunday night, State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer said in a tweet Monday morning.

Posted previously on Cumberlink:

Pennsylvania State Police said they are looking for a man they say stabbed two people in South Middleton Township on Friday.

State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer said in a news release Saturday that police are looking for Robert Lee Suders, 42, who is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing two people with a knife causing injuries that required emergency treatment.

Police said Suders then stole one victim’s vehicle — a blue 2013 GMC Terrain bearing PA registration LJX7729 — and fled the scene.

Police said Suders has ties to Harrisburg, Chambersburg and Maryland.

Anyone with information on the location of Suders is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 717-249-2121.

Robert Lee Suders

Robert Lee Suders
