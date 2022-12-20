 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sentinel is partnering with Tuckey Mechanical Services, Cumberland County’s FACTORY-AUTHORIZED Bryant Dealer who are sponsoring 900 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

UPDATE: Man missing in Pine Grove Furnace State Park located

  • Updated
  • 0
Luke Rissler

State Police reported Tuesday afternoon that the man who was reported missing Monday in Pine Grove Furnace State Park was located safely.

Police did not provide any further information.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer Tuesday morning reported that police believe they have made phone contact with a man who went missing at Pine Grove Furnace State Park on Monday.

Police said they are pausing search operations until they make physical contact with Luke Rissler and confirm he is safe. Police said they do not believe any criminal activity has occurred.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

People are also reading…

Pennsylvania State Police and area officials are searching for a 19-year-old man who was reported missing in Pine Grove Furnace State Park Monday, according to the South Central Task Force.

Luke Rissler was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday and was last seen walking from his family's cabin toward a bathroom at the state park with his dog. When his dog returned without him, his parents called authorities.

Rissler is described as 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark blue winter coat with a hood, jeans and sneakers.

Crews are continuing to search the 696-acre park, which is surrounded by Michaux State Forest.

The family cabin is near the intersection of Route 233 and Pine Grove Road, and officials said search dogs were used in this area and on local trails. They noted there are numerous cabins in the park, all of which are being searched.

Police have so far conducted ground and aerial searches of the area, with concerns regarding overnight temperatures. Emergency response agencies from York County is also assisting the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Those who have seen the man should call 911.

Police around the country are using a powerful but relatively inexpensive cellphone tracking tool to solve crimes. And in some cases, they have used it to track people without a search warrant. All mobile devices are assigned what's called an advertising identification number, a unique code that allows apps with location services to target consumers with promotions. For as little as $7,500 a year, Virginia-based Fog Data Science offers a service called Fog Reveal that uses that ad-ID to track a device's wanderings, when location services are enabled. Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that Fog heavily markets its product to law enforcement. The company promotes what it calls a "pattern of life" analysis, which can stretch back months. Public records specialist Bennett Cyphers, an advisor with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, calls Fog Reveal "sort of a mass surveillance program on a budget." He and others believe police use of the platform without a warrant is a violation of people's Fourth Amendment rights. In a written response to The Associated Press, Fog said it cannot disclose information about its customers. The company said it does not access or have anything to do with personally identifiable information and is leveraging commercially available data. Arkansas prosecutor Kevin Metcalf says Fog simply uses data that people give away for free, and that it is most useful in cases where time is of the essence. Metcalf also leads the National Child Protection Task Force, a nonprofit that combats child exploitation and trafficking. Metcalf says Fog, which is listed as a task force sponsor, has been invaluable to cracking missing children cases and homicides. Metcalf also shared his Fog account in the 2020 search for a missing nurse. Documents reviewed by AP show it has been used by agencies as diverse as the U.S. Marshals and a sheriff's department in a North Carolina county with just 91,000 residents.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Dec. 19

Sentinel police log for Dec. 19

Today's Sentinel police log includes a theft of packages in Silver Spring Township and an armed robbery of Dollar General in West Pennsboro Township.

Sentinel police log for Dec. 12

Sentinel police log for Dec. 12

Today's Sentinel police log includes an attempted catalytic converter theft in Monroe Township in which one fleeing man ran over the other in the theft.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China battles unprecedented wave of Covid cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News