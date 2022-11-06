Update: Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting early Sunday morning

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to the intersection of North Queen Street and Coover Avenue in Shippensburg Township around 2 a.m. on Sunday, State Police said in a news release.

Police said a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and one of the men fatally shot the other. The man who fired the gun remained at the scene until troopers arrived, and police said there is no current danger to the public.

Police identified the victim as Milton D. Washington, 29, of Harrisburg.

Police said the shooting remains an active investigation and have not released the identity of the shooter as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information or who obtained video of the incident is asked to contact State Police in Carlisle at 717-249-2121.